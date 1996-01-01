Which of the following is NOT true about the conjugation of the protist Paramecia?
A
Conjugation increases genetic diversity in Paramecia populations.
B
During conjugation, Paramecia temporarily join at the oral groove to exchange micronuclei.
C
Conjugation in Paramecia involves the exchange of genetic material between two cells.
D
Conjugation in Paramecia results in the production of offspring through binary fission.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what conjugation in Paramecia entails. Conjugation is a form of sexual reproduction where two Paramecia come together to exchange genetic material, specifically micronuclei, which increases genetic diversity.
Step 2: Recognize that during conjugation, Paramecia temporarily join at a specific site, often the oral groove, to facilitate the exchange of micronuclei between the two cells.
Step 3: Note that conjugation involves the exchange of genetic material but does not directly produce offspring. Instead, it results in genetic recombination within the existing cells.
Step 4: Recall that binary fission is the asexual reproduction method by which Paramecia produce offspring, not conjugation. Conjugation prepares the cells for subsequent binary fission with new genetic combinations.
Step 5: Therefore, the statement that conjugation results in the production of offspring through binary fission is NOT true about conjugation itself, as conjugation and binary fission are distinct processes.
