Which one of the following infectious diseases typically requires treatment with both antibiotics and antitoxins?
A
Influenza
B
Tuberculosis
C
Streptococcal pharyngitis
D
Diphtheria
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the diseases listed. Influenza is a viral infection, so antibiotics are not effective against it.
Step 2: Recognize that Tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a bacterial infection treated primarily with antibiotics, but it does not typically require antitoxins.
Step 3: Know that Streptococcal pharyngitis (strep throat) is a bacterial infection treated with antibiotics, but antitoxins are not part of the standard treatment.
Step 4: Identify that Diphtheria is caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae, which produces a potent toxin. Treatment requires both antibiotics to kill the bacteria and antitoxins to neutralize the toxin.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Diphtheria is the infectious disease that typically requires treatment with both antibiotics and antitoxins.
