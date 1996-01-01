Which of the following is a limitation of using an autoclave for sterilization?
A
It can only be used for dry heat sterilization.
B
It is ineffective against bacterial spores.
C
It cannot sterilize heat-sensitive materials.
D
It requires the use of toxic chemicals.
1
Understand what an autoclave is: an autoclave sterilizes by using pressurized steam at high temperatures, typically around 121°C, to kill all forms of microbial life, including bacterial spores.
Recognize that autoclaving is a method of moist heat sterilization, not dry heat sterilization, so the statement about dry heat is incorrect.
Recall that autoclaves are highly effective against bacterial spores, which are among the most resistant forms of microorganisms, so the claim about ineffectiveness against spores is false.
Consider the nature of materials that can be sterilized: autoclaving involves high heat and moisture, which can damage heat-sensitive materials such as certain plastics, electronic components, or delicate instruments.
Note that autoclaving does not require toxic chemicals; it relies on steam and pressure, so the statement about toxic chemicals is incorrect.
