Which piece of equipment is commonly used in laboratories to sterilize objects by applying high-pressure steam?
A
Laminar flow hood
B
Incubator
C
Autoclave
D
Refrigerator
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of sterilization in microbiology laboratories, which is to eliminate all forms of microbial life, including spores, to prevent contamination.
Recognize that sterilization by high-pressure steam is a common and effective method because steam under pressure can reach temperatures above 100°C, which is necessary to kill resistant microorganisms.
Identify the equipment designed to use high-pressure steam for sterilization, which is known as an autoclave.
Differentiate the autoclave from other laboratory equipment: a laminar flow hood provides a sterile environment but does not sterilize objects; an incubator is used to grow cultures at controlled temperatures; a refrigerator is used to store samples at low temperatures.
Conclude that the autoclave is the correct piece of equipment used to sterilize objects by applying high-pressure steam in microbiology laboratories.
