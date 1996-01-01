Which of the following activities should be avoided when in an area with a likely source of a bloodborne pathogen?
A
Properly disposing of sharps
B
Wearing gloves
C
Using personal protective equipment
D
Eating or drinking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that bloodborne pathogens are infectious microorganisms in human blood that can cause disease in humans, such as HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.
Recognize that activities involving direct contact with blood or potentially infectious materials require protective measures like wearing gloves, using personal protective equipment (PPE), and properly disposing of sharps to prevent exposure.
Identify that eating or drinking in an area with a likely source of bloodborne pathogens increases the risk of ingesting infectious agents, as hands or surfaces may be contaminated.
Conclude that to minimize the risk of infection, activities such as eating or drinking should be avoided in these areas, while protective practices should be followed.
Summarize that the safest approach is to avoid any behavior that could lead to ingestion or exposure, and always use PPE and proper disposal methods when handling potentially infectious materials.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth with a bite sized video explanation from Jason