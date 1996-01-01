Which of the following is NOT a major element found in microbial cells?
A
Nitrogen
B
Gold
C
Calcium
D
Phosphorus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what is meant by 'major elements' in microbial cells. These are elements that are essential and found in large amounts, typically involved in the structure and function of biomolecules.
Step 2: Recall the common major elements in microbial cells, which usually include Carbon (C), Hydrogen (H), Oxygen (O), Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Sulfur (S). These elements form the backbone of proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, and carbohydrates.
Step 3: Evaluate each option given: Nitrogen is a major element because it is a key component of amino acids and nucleic acids; Calcium, while not as abundant as others, plays important roles in cell signaling and stability; Phosphorus is essential for nucleic acids and ATP.
Step 4: Identify Gold as the element that is not a major element in microbial cells. Gold is a metal that does not play a biological role in microbial cell structure or metabolism.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the element that is NOT a major element, which is Gold.
