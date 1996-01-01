Which of the following statements correctly distinguishes bacteria from archaea?
A
Archaea are exclusively found in extreme environments, while bacteria are not.
B
Archaea are the only prokaryotes capable of photosynthesis.
C
Bacteria and archaea both possess membrane-bound nuclei.
D
Bacteria have peptidoglycan in their cell walls, whereas archaea do not.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental differences between bacteria and archaea, focusing on their cellular structures and biochemical characteristics.
Recall that both bacteria and archaea are prokaryotes, meaning they lack membrane-bound nuclei, so any statement claiming they have such nuclei is incorrect.
Consider the composition of their cell walls: bacteria typically have peptidoglycan, a polymer that provides structural support, while archaea have different cell wall components, such as pseudopeptidoglycan or other polymers, but not peptidoglycan.
Evaluate the environmental habitats: although many archaea are extremophiles, they are not exclusively found in extreme environments; bacteria can also inhabit diverse environments, including extreme ones.
Review metabolic capabilities: some bacteria are capable of photosynthesis, but archaea do not perform photosynthesis in the same way, so the statement about archaea being the only prokaryotes capable of photosynthesis is incorrect.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason