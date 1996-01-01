Which of the following statements is NOT true regarding streptococcal pharyngitis?
A
It is most commonly caused by Streptococcus pyogenes.
B
Complications can include rheumatic fever if left untreated.
C
Antibiotic treatment is generally ineffective against this infection.
D
It typically presents with a sore throat, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of streptococcal pharyngitis, which is an infection of the throat caused primarily by the bacterium Streptococcus pyogenes (Group A Streptococcus).
Step 2: Review the common clinical features of streptococcal pharyngitis, such as sore throat, fever, and swollen lymph nodes, which are typical symptoms of this infection.
Step 3: Recognize the potential complications if the infection is left untreated, including rheumatic fever, which is an inflammatory disease that can affect the heart, joints, and other tissues.
Step 4: Evaluate the effectiveness of antibiotic treatment for streptococcal pharyngitis. Antibiotics, especially penicillin or amoxicillin, are generally effective in treating this infection, reducing symptoms, and preventing complications.
Step 5: Identify the statement that is NOT true by comparing it against the established facts: since antibiotic treatment is effective, the statement claiming it is generally ineffective is incorrect.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason