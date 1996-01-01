Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid reveals gram-positive rods. Which of the following organisms is most likely responsible?
A
Listeria monocytogenes
B
Streptococcus pneumoniae
C
Haemophilus influenzae
D
Neisseria meningitidis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the significance of the microscopic examination result. Gram-positive rods indicate bacteria that retain the crystal violet stain and appear rod-shaped under the microscope.
Step 2: Recall the common bacterial causes of meningitis and their Gram stain characteristics. For example, Streptococcus pneumoniae is a Gram-positive coccus, Haemophilus influenzae is a Gram-negative coccobacillus, and Neisseria meningitidis is a Gram-negative diplococcus.
Step 3: Identify which organism among the options is a Gram-positive rod. Listeria monocytogenes is known to be a Gram-positive rod-shaped bacterium.
Step 4: Correlate the morphology with the clinical context. Since the cerebrospinal fluid shows Gram-positive rods, Listeria monocytogenes is the most likely causative agent.
Step 5: Conclude that the presence of Gram-positive rods in cerebrospinal fluid points towards Listeria monocytogenes as the responsible organism.
