Which of the following diseases is NOT caused by Staphylococcus aureus?
A
Impetigo
B
Scarlet fever
C
Boils
D
Toxic shock syndrome
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which disease is NOT caused by Staphylococcus aureus among the given options.
Step 2: Recall that Staphylococcus aureus is a common bacterium responsible for several skin and systemic infections such as Impetigo, Boils, and Toxic shock syndrome.
Step 3: Review the characteristics of each disease: Impetigo is a superficial skin infection often caused by Staphylococcus aureus; Boils are deep skin infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus; Toxic shock syndrome is a severe systemic illness caused by toxins produced by Staphylococcus aureus.
Step 4: Recognize that Scarlet fever is caused by Streptococcus pyogenes, not Staphylococcus aureus, and is characterized by a distinctive rash and fever.
Step 5: Conclude that Scarlet fever is the disease among the options that is NOT caused by Staphylococcus aureus.
