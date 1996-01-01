Which granulocyte is capable of phagocytizing an antigen and displaying fragments of it on its surface (antigen presentation)?
A
None of the above; antigen presentation is primarily performed by other immune cells
B
Eosinophil
C
Neutrophil
D
Basophil
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of granulocytes: Granulocytes include neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils, which are primarily involved in innate immune responses such as phagocytosis and release of inflammatory mediators.
Recall the function of neutrophils: Neutrophils are the main phagocytic granulocytes that engulf and destroy pathogens but do not typically present antigens to other immune cells.
Consider eosinophils and basophils: Eosinophils mainly combat parasitic infections and contribute to allergic responses, while basophils release histamine and other mediators; neither are known for antigen presentation.
Identify cells responsible for antigen presentation: Antigen presentation is primarily performed by professional antigen-presenting cells (APCs) such as dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, which process and display antigen fragments on their surface using MHC molecules.
Conclude that none of the granulocytes listed (neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils) are primarily responsible for antigen presentation, which is why the correct answer is 'None of the above.'
