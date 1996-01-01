Which type of granulocyte is primarily responsible for patrolling the body and searching for antigens that produce infections?
A
Basophils
B
Lymphocytes
C
Neutrophils
D
Eosinophils
Understand the role of granulocytes in the immune system. Granulocytes are a category of white blood cells characterized by the presence of granules in their cytoplasm, and they play key roles in defending the body against infections.
Identify the main types of granulocytes: neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils. Each has distinct functions in immune response.
Recall that neutrophils are the most abundant granulocytes and are known for their ability to rapidly respond to and engulf pathogens through a process called phagocytosis. They patrol the bloodstream and tissues searching for invading microbes.
Recognize that eosinophils primarily combat multicellular parasites and are involved in allergic reactions, while basophils release histamine and other mediators during inflammatory and allergic responses.
Conclude that the granulocyte primarily responsible for patrolling the body and searching for antigens that cause infections is the neutrophil, due to its rapid response and phagocytic activity.
