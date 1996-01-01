the infectious agent is only present during the initial acute phase
B
the infectious agent remains in the host for long periods, often causing ongoing or recurring symptoms
C
the infection is always fatal to the host within a short time
D
the host rapidly eliminates the infectious agent within a few days
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a persistent infection in microbiology: it refers to an infection where the infectious agent remains within the host for an extended period, often causing ongoing or recurring symptoms.
Compare the options given to the definition: the infectious agent being present only during the initial acute phase describes an acute infection, not a persistent one.
Recognize that an infection always fatal within a short time does not align with persistence, as persistent infections typically last longer and may not be immediately fatal.
Note that rapid elimination of the infectious agent within a few days describes a resolved or acute infection, not a persistent one.
Conclude that the correct description of a persistent infection is the one where the infectious agent remains in the host for long periods, often causing ongoing or recurring symptoms.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason