Which best explains how ELISA data can be used to track the path of infection in a college setting?
A
ELISA data directly measures the number of pathogens present in the environment.
B
By identifying individuals with specific antibodies, ELISA reveals who has been exposed to the pathogen, allowing mapping of infection spread.
C
ELISA determines the genetic sequence of the pathogen to identify its source.
D
ELISA is used to visualize infected cells under a microscope to locate the infection.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) is a technique used to detect the presence of specific antibodies or antigens in a sample, rather than directly counting pathogens or sequencing genetic material.
Recognize that when ELISA detects antibodies specific to a pathogen in an individual's blood, it indicates that the person has been exposed to that pathogen and their immune system has responded.
Use the presence of these antibodies in different individuals to identify who has been exposed to the infection within the college setting.
By mapping which individuals have antibodies, you can track the spread or path of the infection through the population, as it shows who has encountered the pathogen over time.
Note that ELISA does not visualize infected cells or determine genetic sequences; its strength lies in detecting immune responses, which helps epidemiologists understand infection patterns.
