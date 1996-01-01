Which of the following is a primary site for the action of antimicrobial drugs in bacteria?
A
Lysosome function
B
Cell wall synthesis
C
Mitochondrial DNA replication
D
Chloroplast photosynthesis
1
Understand that antimicrobial drugs target specific structures or processes essential for bacterial survival or growth.
Recognize that lysosomes are organelles found in eukaryotic cells, not bacteria, so lysosome function is not a target in bacteria.
Recall that mitochondria and chloroplasts are also organelles found in eukaryotic cells, and bacteria do not have these organelles, so mitochondrial DNA replication and chloroplast photosynthesis are not primary targets.
Identify that bacterial cell walls are unique structures composed mainly of peptidoglycan, which is essential for maintaining bacterial cell integrity and shape.
Conclude that many antimicrobial drugs act by inhibiting bacterial cell wall synthesis, making it a primary site of action for these drugs.
