Which of the following is the most common bloodborne pathogen biohazard encountered in the microbiology laboratory?
A
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
B
Hepatitis C virus (HCV)
C
Hepatitis B virus (HBV)
D
Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about the most common bloodborne pathogen biohazard encountered in a microbiology laboratory setting.
Step 2: Review the characteristics and prevalence of each listed pathogen: Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV).
Step 3: Recognize that bloodborne pathogens are infectious microorganisms in human blood that can cause disease in humans, with HBV, HCV, and HIV being the primary concerns in laboratory exposure.
Step 4: Recall epidemiological data and occupational health guidelines indicating that Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is the most common bloodborne pathogen encountered in laboratory exposures due to its high infectivity and prevalence.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is the correct answer as the most common bloodborne pathogen biohazard in microbiology laboratories.
