Which of the following is NOT an acceptable method for cooling food to prevent microbial growth?
A
Placing hot food directly into a refrigerator in shallow containers
B
Using an ice bath to cool food rapidly
C
Dividing large portions into smaller amounts before cooling
D
Leaving hot food at room temperature until it cools
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the importance of cooling food rapidly to prevent microbial growth, which can occur if food remains in the temperature danger zone (typically 5°C to 60°C) for too long.
Review each method and evaluate whether it promotes rapid cooling: placing hot food directly into a refrigerator in shallow containers helps increase surface area and cool food faster.
Using an ice bath is an effective method because it rapidly lowers the temperature of the food by surrounding it with cold water and ice, speeding up heat transfer.
Dividing large portions into smaller amounts before cooling increases the surface area exposed to cooler temperatures, which accelerates the cooling process and reduces microbial growth risk.
Leaving hot food at room temperature until it cools is unsafe because it allows food to remain in the temperature danger zone for an extended period, promoting microbial growth and increasing the risk of foodborne illness.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason