Which of the following agents would be appropriate for use on animate (living) surfaces to reduce microbial load?
A
Antiseptics
B
Disinfectants
C
Detergents
D
Sterilants
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of each agent type. Antiseptics are chemical agents applied to living tissues to reduce microbial load without causing harm. Disinfectants are used on inanimate objects to destroy microorganisms but can be too harsh for living tissues.
Step 2: Recognize that detergents are primarily cleaning agents that remove dirt and microbes mechanically but do not necessarily kill microorganisms effectively on their own.
Step 3: Know that sterilants are powerful agents used to destroy all forms of microbial life, including spores, but they are generally too strong and toxic for use on living tissues.
Step 4: Compare the suitability of each agent for use on animate surfaces, considering safety and effectiveness in reducing microbial load without damaging the tissue.
Step 5: Conclude that antiseptics are the appropriate choice for use on living surfaces because they are specifically formulated to reduce microbial load safely on animate surfaces.
