In reference to diseases, the natural host or primary habitat of a pathogen is referred to as its:
A
vector
B
carrier
C
incubation site
D
reservoir
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the terminology related to disease transmission and pathogen ecology.
Define 'vector' as an organism, often an insect, that transmits a pathogen from one host to another but is not the primary habitat of the pathogen.
Define 'carrier' as an individual who harbors a pathogen without showing symptoms but can transmit it to others; this is not necessarily the natural habitat of the pathogen.
Define 'incubation site' as the location within a host where a pathogen multiplies during the incubation period before symptoms appear, which is different from the natural habitat.
Recognize that the 'reservoir' is the natural host or primary habitat where the pathogen normally lives, grows, and multiplies, making it the correct term for the natural host or primary habitat of a pathogen.
