Which of the following is a common prevention technique against bacterial disease?
A
Antiviral medication
B
Increasing dietary protein
C
Vaccination
D
Exposure to ultraviolet light
Step 1: Understand the nature of bacterial diseases, which are caused by bacteria, and recognize that prevention techniques aim to stop infection or reduce disease spread.
Step 2: Review each option and identify whether it targets bacteria specifically: Antiviral medication targets viruses, not bacteria; increasing dietary protein supports general health but is not a direct prevention method against bacteria.
Step 3: Recognize that vaccination is a method that stimulates the immune system to recognize and fight specific bacterial pathogens, making it a common and effective prevention technique.
Step 4: Consider exposure to ultraviolet light, which can kill bacteria on surfaces but is not a practical or common prevention method for bacterial diseases in humans.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, vaccination is the most appropriate and widely used prevention technique against bacterial diseases.
