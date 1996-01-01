Which of the following is also considered a biological hazard, along with parasites, fungi, and bacteria?
A
Heavy metals
B
Radioactive isotopes
C
Pesticides
D
Viruses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that biological hazards, or biohazards, refer to biological substances that pose a threat to the health of living organisms, primarily humans. These include organisms or their products that can cause disease or infection.
Identify the examples given: parasites, fungi, and bacteria are all living organisms that can cause infections or diseases, so they are classified as biological hazards.
Evaluate the options provided: heavy metals, radioactive isotopes, and pesticides are chemical or physical hazards, not biological, because they are non-living substances that cause harm through toxicity or radiation.
Recognize that viruses, like bacteria and parasites, are biological entities capable of causing disease, even though they are not considered living organisms in the traditional sense. They are included as biological hazards because they can infect and harm living hosts.
Conclude that viruses belong to the same category of biological hazards as parasites, fungi, and bacteria, making them the correct answer in this context.
