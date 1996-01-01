All of the following bacteria can cause foodborne illness except:
A
Salmonella enterica
B
Lactobacillus acidophilus
C
Campylobacter jejuni
D
Escherichia coli O157:H7
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which bacterium does NOT cause foodborne illness among the listed options.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each bacterium: Salmonella enterica, Campylobacter jejuni, and Escherichia coli O157:H7 are well-known pathogens that cause foodborne illnesses.
Step 3: Recognize that Lactobacillus acidophilus is generally considered a beneficial bacterium, commonly found in probiotics and used in food fermentation, and is not associated with causing foodborne illness.
Step 4: Compare the roles of each bacterium in relation to food safety, noting that the first three are pathogenic while Lactobacillus acidophilus is not.
Step 5: Conclude that Lactobacillus acidophilus is the exception because it does not cause foodborne illness, unlike the other listed bacteria.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason