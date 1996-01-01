Which of the following statements about antibiotic usage and the development of antibiotic resistance is true?
A
Antibiotic resistance only develops when antibiotics are used to treat viral infections.
B
Antibiotic resistance is not influenced by the misuse of antibiotics in agriculture.
C
Once bacteria become resistant to an antibiotic, they cannot lose that resistance.
D
Overuse of antibiotics can accelerate the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of antibiotic resistance: it occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to survive exposure to antibiotics that would normally kill them or inhibit their growth.
Recognize that antibiotic resistance develops primarily due to selective pressure exerted by the use of antibiotics, which favors survival of resistant bacteria.
Evaluate each statement by considering scientific evidence: resistance does not only develop from treating viral infections (since antibiotics do not affect viruses), misuse in agriculture does influence resistance, and bacteria can sometimes lose resistance if selective pressure is removed.
Identify that overuse or misuse of antibiotics, such as unnecessary prescriptions or incomplete courses, increases the chance that resistant bacteria will survive and multiply, accelerating resistance development.
Conclude that the true statement is the one highlighting that overuse of antibiotics can accelerate the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, as it aligns with the fundamental principles of microbial evolution and antibiotic stewardship.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason