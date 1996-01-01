What would most likely happen if a pathogen lost the ability to produce adhesins?
A
It would become more resistant to antibiotics.
B
It would have reduced ability to attach to host cells, decreasing its infectivity.
C
It would be able to evade the host immune system more effectively.
D
It would increase its rate of mutation.
1
Understand the role of adhesins in microbial pathogenesis: Adhesins are surface molecules on pathogens that enable them to attach to host cells, which is a critical first step in establishing an infection.
Recognize that without adhesins, the pathogen's ability to bind to host tissues is impaired, meaning it cannot effectively colonize or invade the host.
Consider the consequences of reduced attachment: if the pathogen cannot adhere well, it will have difficulty maintaining its position in the host environment, leading to decreased infectivity.
Evaluate the other options: losing adhesins does not inherently increase antibiotic resistance, mutation rate, or immune evasion capabilities, as these are unrelated to the function of adhesins.
Conclude that the most likely outcome of losing adhesin production is a reduced ability to attach to host cells, which decreases the pathogen's ability to cause infection.
