Which of the following is true of oral rehydration therapy (ORT)?
A
ORT is primarily used to treat bacterial infections directly.
B
ORT involves administering a solution of salts and glucose to treat dehydration caused by diarrhea.
C
ORT should not be used in children under five years old.
D
ORT is only effective when given intravenously.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of oral rehydration therapy (ORT): ORT is designed to treat dehydration, especially that caused by diarrhea, by replenishing fluids and electrolytes lost from the body.
Recognize the components of the ORT solution: It typically contains a precise mixture of salts (electrolytes) and glucose, which facilitates the absorption of sodium and water in the intestines.
Recall the mechanism of action: Glucose enhances sodium absorption via the sodium-glucose co-transport system in the intestinal lining, which in turn promotes water absorption, effectively rehydrating the patient.
Evaluate the statements given: ORT does not directly treat bacterial infections, but rather addresses dehydration symptoms; it is safe and recommended for children under five years old; and it is administered orally, not intravenously.
Conclude that the correct statement is the one describing ORT as administering a solution of salts and glucose to treat dehydration caused by diarrhea.
