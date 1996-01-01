All of the following statements are precautions regarding disinfectants except:
A
Disinfectants can be safely ingested to prevent internal infections.
B
Disinfectants should be stored in tightly sealed containers to prevent evaporation.
C
Protective gloves should be worn when handling disinfectants to avoid skin irritation.
D
Disinfectants must be diluted according to manufacturer instructions for effective use.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of disinfectants. Disinfectants are chemical agents used to destroy or inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms on surfaces, but they are not safe for ingestion.
Step 2: Review each statement carefully to determine if it is a valid precaution when using disinfectants.
Step 3: Identify that 'Disinfectants can be safely ingested to prevent internal infections' is incorrect because disinfectants are toxic and meant only for external use.
Step 4: Confirm that the other statements are valid precautions: storing disinfectants in tightly sealed containers prevents evaporation, wearing protective gloves avoids skin irritation, and diluting disinfectants as per instructions ensures their effectiveness.
Step 5: Conclude that the exception is the statement about safe ingestion, as it contradicts the fundamental safety guidelines for disinfectant use.
