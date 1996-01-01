Which of the following is a method by which heat can be used to control microbial growth?
A
Refrigeration
B
Ultraviolet irradiation
C
Autoclaving
D
Filtration
1
Understand that heat control methods use elevated temperatures to kill or inhibit microbial growth by denaturing proteins and disrupting cell membranes.
Identify the options that involve heat: Refrigeration uses low temperatures, so it does not apply; Ultraviolet irradiation uses light energy, not heat; Filtration physically removes microbes without heat.
Recognize that autoclaving uses steam under pressure to achieve high temperatures (usually 121°C) that effectively sterilize materials by killing all forms of microbial life, including spores.
Recall that autoclaving is a standard heat-based sterilization method widely used in microbiology labs and medical settings.
Conclude that among the given options, autoclaving is the correct method that uses heat to control microbial growth.
