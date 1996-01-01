Which term describes the destruction of most microbes using chemicals on a living surface such as the skin?
A
Sterilization
B
Antisepsis
C
Disinfection
D
Sanitization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves the destruction of microbes using chemicals on a living surface such as skin.
Step 2: Define the key terms: Sterilization refers to the complete destruction of all forms of microbial life, usually on inanimate objects; Disinfection is the elimination of many or all pathogenic microorganisms on inanimate objects; Sanitization reduces microbial numbers to safe levels, typically on surfaces or utensils; Antisepsis is the process of reducing or inhibiting microbes on living tissues.
Step 3: Recognize that since the question specifies a living surface (skin), the correct term must apply to living tissues, which excludes sterilization, disinfection, and sanitization as they are generally used for inanimate objects.
Step 4: Conclude that the term describing the destruction of most microbes on living surfaces using chemicals is Antisepsis.
Step 5: Remember that antiseptics are chemical agents safe for use on skin and mucous membranes to reduce microbial presence without causing harm to the tissue.
