All of the following bacteria can cause foodborne illness EXCEPT:
A
Salmonella enterica
B
Escherichia coli O157:H7
C
Streptococcus pneumoniae
D
Listeria monocytogenes
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify which bacterium does NOT cause foodborne illness among the listed options.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each bacterium: Salmonella enterica, Escherichia coli O157:H7, and Listeria monocytogenes are well-known foodborne pathogens that cause illness through contaminated food.
Step 3: Recognize that Streptococcus pneumoniae is primarily a respiratory pathogen causing pneumonia and other infections, not typically associated with foodborne illness.
Step 4: Compare the typical modes of transmission and diseases caused by each bacterium to confirm which one does not fit the foodborne illness category.
Step 5: Conclude that Streptococcus pneumoniae is the exception because it does not cause foodborne illness, unlike the other listed bacteria.
