Which of the following is NOT a general mechanism of antimicrobial drug action?
A
Inhibition of protein synthesis
B
Inhibition of cell wall synthesis
C
Enhancement of bacterial DNA replication
D
Disruption of cytoplasmic membrane integrity
Step 1: Understand that antimicrobial drugs typically target essential processes in microbes to inhibit their growth or kill them. Common targets include protein synthesis, cell wall synthesis, nucleic acid synthesis, and membrane integrity.
Step 2: Review the options given: inhibition of protein synthesis, inhibition of cell wall synthesis, enhancement of bacterial DNA replication, and disruption of cytoplasmic membrane integrity.
Step 3: Recognize that inhibition of protein synthesis and cell wall synthesis are well-known mechanisms of antimicrobial action, as many antibiotics work by blocking these processes.
Step 4: Understand that disruption of cytoplasmic membrane integrity is also a common antimicrobial strategy, as damaging the membrane can cause cell death.
Step 5: Identify that 'enhancement of bacterial DNA replication' is not a mechanism of antimicrobial action because antimicrobial drugs aim to inhibit or disrupt bacterial functions, not enhance them.
