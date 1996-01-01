Which of the following is NOT true of staphylococci?
A
They are Gram-positive cocci that often form clusters.
B
They are capable of producing catalase enzyme.
C
They are typically motile due to flagella.
D
Some species can cause skin infections in humans.
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of staphylococci. Staphylococci are a genus of bacteria known for being Gram-positive cocci, which means they appear purple under Gram staining and have a spherical shape.
Step 2: Recall the typical arrangement of staphylococci cells. They often form clusters resembling grape-like bunches, which is a key identifying feature.
Step 3: Review the enzymatic activity of staphylococci. They are known to produce the catalase enzyme, which breaks down hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen, distinguishing them from streptococci which are catalase-negative.
Step 4: Consider motility characteristics. Staphylococci are generally non-motile, meaning they do not have flagella and cannot move on their own. Motility due to flagella is not a trait of staphylococci.
Step 5: Recognize the clinical relevance. Some species of staphylococci, such as Staphylococcus aureus, are capable of causing skin infections and other diseases in humans.
