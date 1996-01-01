Which of the following would be clinically significant in determining the presence of an infection?
A
Identification of bacterial endospores in soil samples
B
Detection of pathogenic microorganisms in a patient's sample
C
Observation of normal skin flora on the patient's skin
D
Presence of non-pathogenic environmental bacteria in laboratory cultures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about determining the presence of an infection in a clinical setting. Infection implies the presence of pathogenic microorganisms causing disease in a patient.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it relates directly to identifying an infection in a patient. For example, bacterial endospores in soil or non-pathogenic environmental bacteria in lab cultures do not indicate infection in a patient.
Step 3: Recognize that normal skin flora are the microorganisms normally found on the skin and usually do not cause infection unless they enter sterile areas or the immune system is compromised.
Step 4: Focus on the option that involves detecting pathogenic microorganisms in a patient's sample, as this directly indicates the presence of an infectious agent causing disease.
Step 5: Conclude that the clinically significant factor for determining infection is the detection of pathogenic microorganisms in the patient's sample, as this confirms the presence of an infectious agent.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason