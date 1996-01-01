All of the following are part of the role of a microbiologist except:
A
Diagnosing and treating human psychological disorders
B
Investigating the impact of microbes on the environment
C
Studying the structure and function of microorganisms
D
Developing methods to control microbial growth
1
Step 1: Understand the primary roles of a microbiologist, which typically include studying microorganisms, their structure, function, and impact on environments, as well as developing methods to control microbial growth.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it aligns with the scientific study and application of microbiology.
Step 3: Recognize that diagnosing and treating human psychological disorders falls under the field of psychology or psychiatry, not microbiology.
Step 4: Confirm that investigating the impact of microbes on the environment, studying microorganisms, and developing methods to control microbial growth are all core microbiological activities.
Step 5: Conclude that the option related to psychological disorders is the exception and not part of a microbiologist's role.
