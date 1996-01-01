Which of the following is a primary characteristic of the innate immune response?
A
It generates highly specific antibodies against antigens.
B
It relies exclusively on memory cells for pathogen recognition.
C
It provides a rapid, non-specific defense against pathogens.
D
It is only activated after the adaptive immune response.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between innate and adaptive immune responses. The innate immune response is the body's first line of defense and acts quickly, while the adaptive immune response is slower but highly specific.
Recall that the innate immune system provides a rapid response that is non-specific, meaning it does not target specific pathogens but rather recognizes common features shared by many microbes.
Recognize that the production of highly specific antibodies and reliance on memory cells are features of the adaptive immune response, not the innate immune response.
Note that the innate immune response is activated immediately upon infection and does not wait for the adaptive immune system to respond.
Conclude that the primary characteristic of the innate immune response is its ability to provide a rapid, non-specific defense against pathogens.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Innate Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason