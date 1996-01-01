treat all blood and bodily fluids as potentially infectious
avoid contact with patients suspected of having infectious diseases
disinfect surfaces only after visible contamination
wear gloves only when handling known infectious samples
Understand the concept of universal precautions in microbiology and healthcare settings: these are guidelines designed to prevent transmission of bloodborne pathogens and other infectious agents by treating all human blood and certain bodily fluids as if they are infectious.
Recognize that universal precautions emphasize consistent protective measures regardless of the perceived infection status of the patient or sample, meaning precautions are applied universally, not selectively.
Evaluate each option by comparing it to the principle of universal precautions: for example, 'treat all blood and bodily fluids as potentially infectious' aligns with the core idea of universal precautions.
Identify that avoiding contact only with suspected patients or wearing gloves only with known infectious samples contradicts the universal approach, as these measures are not consistently applied to all situations.
Conclude that the correct practice under universal precautions is to treat all blood and bodily fluids as potentially infectious, ensuring safety through consistent use of protective measures such as gloves and proper disinfection.
