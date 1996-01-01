Wearing disposable gloves while cleaning up blood is an example of which of the following?
A
A technique for culturing bacteria
B
A universal precaution to prevent transmission of infectious agents
C
A specific adaptive immune response
D
A method to sterilize medical equipment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Wearing disposable gloves while cleaning up blood is a safety measure used to prevent exposure to potentially infectious materials.
Recall the definition of universal precautions: These are infection control guidelines designed to prevent transmission of bloodborne pathogens by treating all human blood and certain body fluids as if they are infectious.
Evaluate the options: Wearing gloves is not a technique for culturing bacteria, nor is it a specific adaptive immune response, and it does not sterilize equipment.
Identify that wearing disposable gloves fits the description of a universal precaution because it helps prevent transmission of infectious agents during contact with blood or bodily fluids.
Conclude that the correct classification for wearing disposable gloves in this context is a universal precaution to prevent transmission of infectious agents.
