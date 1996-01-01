Which of the following is a characteristic of the innate immune response?
A
It relies primarily on B and T lymphocytes for pathogen recognition.
B
It provides a rapid, non-specific defense against pathogens.
C
It is highly specific to individual pathogens.
D
It generates immunological memory after exposure to an antigen.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the two main branches of the immune system: innate immunity and adaptive immunity. Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense and acts quickly, while adaptive immunity is slower but highly specific and involves memory.
Recall that innate immunity includes physical barriers (like skin), chemical barriers, and cellular defenses such as phagocytes and natural killer cells, which respond rapidly and non-specifically to pathogens.
Recognize that adaptive immunity relies on B and T lymphocytes, which are responsible for specific recognition of pathogens and generating immunological memory.
Analyze each option: if it mentions rapid, non-specific defense, it aligns with innate immunity; if it mentions specificity, lymphocytes, or memory, it relates to adaptive immunity.
Conclude that the characteristic of the innate immune response is its rapid, non-specific defense against pathogens, distinguishing it from the adaptive immune response.
