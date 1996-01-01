Which part of a typical virus is responsible for attaching the virus to the host cell?
A
Capsid
B
Envelope glycoproteins (spikes)
C
Matrix proteins
D
Viral genome
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a typical virus, which generally includes the viral genome, a protein coat called the capsid, sometimes an envelope derived from the host cell membrane, and proteins associated with these structures.
Identify the role of each component: the viral genome contains the genetic material; the capsid protects the genome; matrix proteins provide structural support; envelope glycoproteins (spikes) are embedded in the viral envelope if present.
Focus on the function of envelope glycoproteins (spikes), which are specialized proteins that protrude from the viral envelope and are responsible for recognizing and binding to specific receptors on the surface of the host cell.
Recognize that this binding is the critical first step in viral infection, allowing the virus to attach firmly to the host cell and initiate entry.
Conclude that among the options given, envelope glycoproteins (spikes) are the viral components responsible for attachment to the host cell.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason