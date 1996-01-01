Which term best describes a virus that infects an executable program file?
A
Computer virus
B
Prion
C
Bacteriophage
D
Viroid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of each term provided in the options. A prion is a misfolded protein that can cause disease, primarily in animals and humans, but it is not related to computer programs.
Step 2: Recognize that a bacteriophage is a type of virus that infects bacteria, not computer files or programs.
Step 3: Know that a viroid is a small infectious RNA molecule that infects plants, and it does not relate to computer programs either.
Step 4: Identify that a computer virus is a type of malicious software designed to infect executable program files on computers, altering their function or causing harm.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'computer virus' best fits the description of a virus that infects an executable program file.
