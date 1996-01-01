Which of the following bacteria are known causative agents of acute diarrhea with vomiting?
A
Streptococcus pneumoniae
B
Bacillus anthracis
C
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
D
Vibrio cholerae
1
Step 1: Understand the clinical presentation described in the problem, which is acute diarrhea accompanied by vomiting. This symptom complex is typically caused by certain bacterial pathogens that affect the gastrointestinal tract.
Step 2: Review the characteristics and common diseases caused by each bacterium listed: Streptococcus pneumoniae (primarily causes pneumonia and respiratory infections), Bacillus anthracis (causes anthrax, a serious infection usually affecting skin or lungs), and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (causes tuberculosis, a chronic respiratory disease). None of these are typically associated with acute diarrhea and vomiting.
Step 3: Identify the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which is well-known for causing cholera, a severe diarrheal disease characterized by profuse watery diarrhea and vomiting. This bacterium produces a toxin that disrupts ion transport in intestinal cells, leading to rapid fluid loss.
Step 4: Conclude that among the options, Vibrio cholerae is the causative agent of acute diarrhea with vomiting, as it directly affects the gastrointestinal system and produces symptoms consistent with the problem statement.
Step 5: Remember that when diagnosing bacterial causes of gastrointestinal symptoms, it is important to consider the typical clinical presentation and the known pathogenic mechanisms of the bacteria involved.
