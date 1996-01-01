Which of the following is NOT considered a component of metabolic syndrome?
A
Low HDL cholesterol
B
High fasting blood glucose
C
Elevated blood pressure
D
Elevated white blood cell count
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what metabolic syndrome is. Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that occur together, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.
Step 2: Identify the key components of metabolic syndrome. These typically include: low HDL cholesterol, high fasting blood glucose, elevated blood pressure, increased waist circumference (abdominal obesity), and high triglyceride levels.
Step 3: Review each option given in the problem and compare it to the known components of metabolic syndrome.
Step 4: Recognize that low HDL cholesterol, high fasting blood glucose, and elevated blood pressure are all established components of metabolic syndrome.
Step 5: Note that elevated white blood cell count is not a recognized component of metabolic syndrome, making it the correct answer as the item NOT considered part of the syndrome.
