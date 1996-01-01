An antimicrobial that inhibits cell wall synthesis will result in which of the following?
A
Bacterial cells becoming more susceptible to osmotic lysis
B
Bacterial cells developing resistance to antibiotics
C
Bacterial cells increasing their rate of protein synthesis
D
Bacterial cells producing more ATP through glycolysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the bacterial cell wall: It provides structural support and protects the cell from osmotic pressure, preventing the cell from bursting in hypotonic environments.
Recognize that antimicrobials inhibiting cell wall synthesis interfere with the production of peptidoglycan, a key component of the bacterial cell wall.
Analyze the consequence of a weakened or incomplete cell wall: Without a strong cell wall, bacterial cells cannot maintain their shape or resist osmotic pressure effectively.
Connect this to osmotic lysis: In a hypotonic environment, water will enter the bacterial cell, and without a proper cell wall, the cell membrane can rupture, leading to cell death.
Conclude that the primary effect of inhibiting cell wall synthesis is making bacterial cells more susceptible to osmotic lysis, rather than affecting protein synthesis, ATP production, or directly causing resistance.
