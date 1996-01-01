A food worker develops an earache a few hours before his scheduled shift. What is he required to do according to standard food safety guidelines?
A
Continue working as usual without notifying anyone
B
Report the illness to his supervisor before starting work
C
Leave work early without informing anyone
D
Take over-the-counter medication and begin work
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that food safety guidelines prioritize preventing contamination and protecting public health by managing risks associated with food handlers who may be ill.
Recognize that symptoms like an earache could indicate an infection or illness that might be contagious or affect the worker's ability to safely handle food.
Recall that standard food safety protocols require food workers to report any illness or symptoms that could compromise food safety to their supervisor before starting work.
Identify that reporting the illness allows the supervisor to take appropriate actions, such as excluding the worker from food handling duties or arranging for a replacement, to prevent potential contamination.
Conclude that the correct action is to inform the supervisor about the illness before beginning the shift, rather than continuing to work without notification, leaving early without informing, or self-medicating and working.
