Which of the following is a common strategy used by bacterial pathogens to evade the host immune response?
A
Producing capsules to inhibit phagocytosis
B
Stimulating complement activation
C
Enhancing antigen presentation by host cells
D
Increasing host antibody production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the host immune response in defending against bacterial pathogens, focusing on mechanisms like phagocytosis, complement activation, antigen presentation, and antibody production.
Review how bacterial pathogens evade the immune system by interfering with these defense mechanisms, such as by producing structures or molecules that inhibit immune functions.
Recognize that producing capsules is a common bacterial strategy because capsules can physically block phagocytosis, preventing immune cells from engulfing and destroying the bacteria.
Analyze why the other options are less likely strategies for evasion: stimulating complement activation would enhance immune response, enhancing antigen presentation would improve immune detection, and increasing host antibody production would strengthen immunity.
Conclude that the production of capsules to inhibit phagocytosis is the correct and common strategy used by bacterial pathogens to evade the host immune response.
Watch next
Master Innate vs. Adaptive Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason