Which type of immunity becomes active as a result of infection by a specific microorganism?
A
Passive immunity
B
Innate immunity
C
Artificial immunity
D
Adaptive immunity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of immunity: Passive immunity is acquired through the transfer of antibodies from another source, Innate immunity is the body's immediate, non-specific defense, Artificial immunity is induced by vaccines, and Adaptive immunity is a specific response developed after exposure to a particular microorganism.
Identify that the question asks for the immunity type that becomes active as a result of infection by a specific microorganism, meaning the body must recognize and respond specifically to that pathogen.
Recall that Adaptive immunity involves the activation of lymphocytes (B cells and T cells) that specifically target the invading microorganism and provide long-lasting protection.
Recognize that Passive immunity does not involve activation by infection but rather the reception of antibodies, and Innate immunity is non-specific and always present, not activated by infection.
Conclude that the immunity type activated by infection with a specific microorganism is Adaptive immunity, as it is tailored to the particular pathogen encountered.
