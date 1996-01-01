The binding of influenza viruses to respiratory epithelial cells results in which of the following?
A
Release of histamine from mast cells
B
Activation of bacterial growth on the epithelial surface
C
Immediate destruction of the virus by host antibodies
D
Initiation of viral entry and subsequent infection of the host cell
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of influenza virus binding: Influenza viruses attach to respiratory epithelial cells primarily through interactions between viral hemagglutinin proteins and sialic acid receptors on the host cell surface.
Recognize what happens after binding: This binding is the critical first step that allows the virus to enter the host cell, initiating the infection process.
Eliminate incorrect options by understanding their biological context: For example, histamine release from mast cells is typically related to allergic responses, not viral binding; bacterial growth activation is unrelated to viral attachment; and immediate destruction by antibodies does not occur at the binding stage but later in the immune response.
Focus on the correct consequence of viral binding: The binding facilitates viral entry via endocytosis or membrane fusion, leading to replication inside the host cell.
Summarize that the binding of influenza viruses to respiratory epithelial cells results in the initiation of viral entry and subsequent infection of the host cell, which is the key step in the viral life cycle.
