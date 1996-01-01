MacConkey agar plates represent which type of microbiological medium?
A
An enriched medium
B
A selective and differential medium
C
A transport medium
D
A general-purpose medium
1
Understand the purpose of MacConkey agar in microbiology: it is designed to isolate and differentiate certain types of bacteria, particularly Gram-negative enteric bacteria.
Recall that a selective medium contains components that inhibit the growth of some microorganisms while allowing others to grow. MacConkey agar contains bile salts and crystal violet, which inhibit Gram-positive bacteria.
Recognize that a differential medium contains indicators that allow differentiation between microorganisms based on their biological characteristics. MacConkey agar contains lactose and a pH indicator that differentiates lactose fermenters (which produce acid and change the color of the medium) from non-fermenters.
Compare the options: enriched media provide extra nutrients for fastidious organisms, transport media preserve specimens during transport, and general-purpose media support the growth of a wide variety of organisms without selectivity or differentiation.
Conclude that MacConkey agar is both selective (inhibits Gram-positive bacteria) and differential (distinguishes lactose fermenters from non-fermenters), making it a selective and differential medium.
