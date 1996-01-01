A microscopic organism, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or protozoa
C
A non-living chemical compound
D
A multicellular organism visible to the naked eye
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a microbe: Microbes are organisms that are typically too small to be seen with the naked eye and require a microscope for observation.
Identify the types of microbes: Common examples include bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa, all of which are microscopic organisms.
Eliminate incorrect options: A plant cell found in leaves is not a microbe because it is part of a multicellular organism and usually visible under a light microscope but is not itself a microbe; a non-living chemical compound is not an organism at all; and a multicellular organism visible to the naked eye is not microscopic.
Recognize that microbes can be living organisms (like bacteria and fungi) or non-living infectious agents (like viruses), but all share the characteristic of being microscopic.
Conclude that the best description of a microbe is 'a microscopic organism, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or protozoa.'
