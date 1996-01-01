Which of the following best demonstrates mutualism between certain types of bacteria and humans?
A
Bacteria competing with human cells for nutrients
B
Pathogenic bacteria causing strep throat in humans
C
Bacteria living on human skin without affecting the host
D
Gut bacteria synthesizing vitamin K for human absorption
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mutualism: Mutualism is a type of symbiotic relationship where both organisms involved benefit from the interaction.
Analyze each option to see if both bacteria and humans benefit: For example, bacteria competing with human cells for nutrients benefits bacteria but harms humans, so it is not mutualism.
Consider pathogenic bacteria causing strep throat: This harms humans and benefits bacteria, so it is not mutualism but parasitism.
Look at bacteria living on human skin without affecting the host: This is an example of commensalism, where bacteria benefit but humans are neither helped nor harmed.
Identify gut bacteria synthesizing vitamin K: Here, bacteria produce vitamin K which humans absorb and use, benefiting humans, while bacteria gain a stable environment and nutrients, demonstrating mutualism.
