Which of the following statements about exotoxins is generally false?
A
Exotoxins can be produced by both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.
B
Exotoxins are proteins secreted by bacteria.
C
Exotoxins often have specific targets and effects within the host.
D
Exotoxins are typically heat-stable and resistant to denaturation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what exotoxins are. Exotoxins are toxic proteins secreted by bacteria that can cause damage to the host by targeting specific cells or systems.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of exotoxins. They are generally proteins, secreted actively by both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, and often have specific targets and effects within the host.
Step 3: Consider the heat stability of exotoxins. Unlike endotoxins, exotoxins are usually heat-labile, meaning they are sensitive to heat and can be denatured or inactivated by it.
Step 4: Analyze the given statements. The statement claiming exotoxins are typically heat-stable and resistant to denaturation contradicts the known property that exotoxins are heat-labile.
Step 5: Conclude that the false statement is the one about exotoxins being heat-stable, as this is not generally true for exotoxins.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason